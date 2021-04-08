Toks van der Linde gives update on Kobus Wiese after heart attack

JOHANNESBURG – Rugby World Cup winner Kobus Wiese is recovering in a Cape Town hospital after suffering a heart attack, fellow former Springbok Toks van der Linde said Thursday.

The 56-year-old TV presenter and businessman and former lock was admitted Wednesday to a hospital in the western Cape town of Paarl, his birthplace, and transferred the same day to Cape Town.

Van der Linde said Wiese underwent a procedure to have an intravascular stent inserted into a narrowed vein.

"I spoke to Kobus this (Thursday) morning and he is okay‚" Van der Linde told the Netwerk24 website. "He is a big pal of mine. We have been friends since 1995. He is a strong man."