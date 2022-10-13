Toulon set to give Elton Jantjies life jacket as Japanese club prepares to throw him overboard

Durban — The scandal that cost Elton Jantjies his place in the Springbok team will also cost him his job at his Japanese club but the flyhalf is to receive a lifeline from the French Top 14 where Toulon are set to sign him as a back-up player. Reports from New Zealand claim that Jantjies is to be sacked by the Osaka-based Docomo Red Hurricanes while further reports from French publication Midi-Olympique say Toulon will take in the 32-year-old as flyhalf cover.

Jantjies left the Springbok camp in Buenos Aries in disgrace during the Rugby Championship in September after it emerged in the media that he had allegedly had an extra-marital affair with the team nutritionist, Zeenat Simjee. Both denied the affair but the scandal appears to have been a bridge too far for the Red Hurricanes who were also reportedly unamused at the bad publicity their player incurred after an in-flight incident on an Emirates Airline flight from Dubai to Johannesburg. Jantjies was charged with malicious damage to property after an incident in which he was also alleged to have harassed a flight attendant.

Jantjies had some brief Top 14 experience in 2021 when he was a loan player with Pau, and with Toulon under pressure at flyhalf, it seems some good fortune is heading his way after a wretched year on and off the field (Jantjies has barely played because of a shoulder injury). Midi Olympique said: “This week should allow Toulon to finalise the arrival of the South African world champion … it’s just a matter of days and details. Elton Jantjies will, barring last-minute setbacks, join Toulon as an additional player. “The South African, ousted from the Springboks for an affair in September, will be officially dismissed by his Japanese franchise for the same reason,” the French report continued.

“In the process, he should finalise his commitment to Toulon with immediate effect. The club has been looking for a flyhalf for several months to assist Ihaia West. “Jantjies’ arrival is made possible by the early departure of Julien Blanc to Castres, who freed up a place in the red and black workforce. Jantjies’ commitment is expected to run until the end of the season.” @MikeGreenaway67

