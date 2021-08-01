Trevor Nyakane was ’unbelievable’ against the Lions, says Steven Kitshoff after Springboks win

While Springbok loosehead Steven Kitshoff said it was a “total team performance”, he hailed the impact of the “unbelievable” Trevor Nyakane off the bench. The Springboks secured a 27-9 victory after trailing 6-9 at the break and, after what had transpired during the buildup, producing a strong performance was always going to be important.

Last week, Nyakane, Ox Nche and Bongi Mbonambi started in the opening Test against the British & Irish Lions, which the Boks lost 22-17. Despite the defeat, the starting front row was one of the standouts of the game, They had the upper hand over the Lions scrum in the first half of the opening Test but were replaced at half time, and this week, they were part of a massive second half impact from the Bomb Squad.

Despite last week's strong showing, how Nyakane would go on the night might have been a bit of a talking point considering he was penned down for a different role. For the second Test, Nyakane was named on the bench as loosehead cover. It is, however, a role he took to excellently, Kitshoff said after the game. "It is a total conversion from tighthead to loosehead, and that in seven days. I think he did exceptionally well and put the Lions scrum under a lot of pressure," Kitshoff, who played in his 50 Test, said.

"I am proud of him. He had to learn a bunch of calls from the lineout, he did a great job. "He has always been an unbelievable rugby player in my eyes. He rocks up, brings a lot of physicality. He is very clever when it comes to decision-making. We can be proud of his performance tonight. @WynonaLouw