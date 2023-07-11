Two-time World Cup-winning Springbok Francois Steyn retires

Cape Town — Two-time World Cup winning Springbok Francois Steyn has announced his retirement from the game. The legendary back, who played 76 Test between 2006 and 2020, and spent his last years at the Free State Cheetahs announced he was hanging up his boots on his Instagram page on Wednesday night.

Steyn missed much of the last rugby season due to a knee injury, which he credited as the reason for calling it a day. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Francois Steyn (@frans_steyn) “It’s been a tough few months coming to terms with saying goodbye to the game that has been my entire life,” the 36-year-old wrote.

“In answers to the many questions I have faced since sustaining a knee injury earlier this year, I am hereby announcing my retirement from professional rugby,” he continued. “To be honest, this is not how I envisioned the journey ending. Every player wants to end on their terms, but I am unfortunate to have played this game for so long and incredibly grateful for the journey I have had. “I have given my everything ah I have no regrets.

“I have a massive number of people to thank from all around the world for the support throughout the highs and lows of my career. I will forever be grateful for the opportunities, the friendships, the memories and lessons that rugby has given me. “I look forward to the next chapter and the opportunity to give back to the game that has given me everything. Thank you for the support. It has been a massive honour.” Steyn made his professional debut as a teenager in 2006 for the Sharks, and would go on to make his Springbok bow in the same year, featuring on the wing against Ireland and finishing the game with a try.