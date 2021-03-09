UK to host British and Irish Lions tour?

CAPE TOWN – According to reports, the British & Irish Lions have received support from their government to host their three-match series against the Springboks.

English newspaper The Times has reported that due to the coronavirus situation in South Africa, the series could be moved to the United Kingdom, and that a fourth Test could be added to increase revenue.

The publications reported that a bid by the British & Irish Lions for financial guarantees from the government for a home series against South Africa has won backing from ministers who think that it could be a uniting force for the United Kingdom now that Scottish independence is back on the political agenda.

Last week, the Lions turned down Australia’s offer to host the series.

The Lions are scheduled to visit South Africa for eight matches between July 3 and Aug. 7, including three tests against the world champion Springboks.