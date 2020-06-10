Ultimate Springbok World Cup Final XV: Kolbe steps past the competition

AS part of The Glory of '95 series, three of IOL Sport's rugby writers decided to pick their ultimate Springbok World Cup Final XV. Today we look at the right wing position. Candidates: James Small (1995), JP Pietersen (2007), Cheslin Kolbe (2019) ASHFAK MOHAMED One tournament and four matches in 2019 were enough for me when it comes to picking Cheslin Kolbe in the No 14 jersey. Many observers may have opted for JP Pietersen – who won a gold medal at 20 in 2007, and went on to play in two more events – while James Small was an iconic figure from 1995. But the things that Kolbe did in Japan last year were simply irresistible.

He started with a bang in the first match against the All Blacks, where he kept the three-time world champions busy with a number of thrilling runs.

He also tackled his heart out, and nearly scored a try until he was brilliantly brought down by Richie Mo’unga.

He returned to the starting team against Italy – having come off the bench in the Namibia game – and finally got on to the scoresheet with a double. Kolbe was his usual devastating self, stepping past defenders, taking high balls and finishing smartly in a Man-of-the-Match performance.

But close to the end, he sustained an ankle injury that ruled him out of the last pool match against Canada, as well as the quarter-final against Japan.

Kolbe managed to recover in time for the semi-final against Wales, which was one of the hardest grinds ever for the Boks.

Coach Rassie Erasmus insisted that his team stick to conservative tactics to outlast the tough Welsh, and they very nearly came up short until a late Handre Pollard penalty secured a 19-16 win.

The stage was set for the forwards to lead the charge again in the final against England, and they did that in superb fashion. But Kolbe and his fellow backs also made good use of the front-foot possession, with Makazole Mapimpi scoring the first Bok try in a final.

Then came Kolbe’s unforgettable moment, as he skipped past Joe Marler and left England captain Owen Farrell sprawled on the turf to clinch a third title.





