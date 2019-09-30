CAPE TOWN – Scoring four tries in each half, the touring Scotland Women romped to an emphatic 47-5 win over South Africa in the first of two Tests at City Park, Athlone, on Monday afternoon.



The rout started as early as the sixth minute when Scotland fullback Chloe Rollie ran in the first of her two first-half tries.



Two minutes later the SA defence leaked a second try and this time leftwing Rhona Lloyd crossed the whitewash.



The Scots capitalized on a ninth minute SA yellow card and Lloyd snatched a second try. Flyhalf Sarah Law managed one conversion in windy conditions to wrap the fist-half scoring.



South Africa finished the half strongly but were unable to make their pressure count after they were held up twice in the in-goal area.



Subscribe to the IOL Sport Newsletter!