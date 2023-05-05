Wallabies Test at Loftus against Springboks sold out as World Cup fever strikes

Johannesburg – World Cup fever is already gripping South Africa with “sold out” signs having gone up outside Loftus Versfeld ahead of the Springboks’ first match of the year, the Rugby Championship opener against the Wallabies. The July 8 fixture will see an Australia team, coached by Eddie Jones for the first time, up against the Boks in a shortened Rugby Championship.

The Blue Bulls Company announced today that tickets for the Rugby Championship encounter had been sold out. "To be sold out two months before the Test is very exciting for SA Rugby and the Springboks, and we are grateful to see the support for the team as we start our preparations for the Rugby World Cup in France later this year," said SA Rugby chief executive Rian Oberholzer.

"This shows there is great support for the Springboks ahead of the Southern Hemisphere showpiece and the Rugby World Cup, and we'd like to thank our faithful supporters for uniting behind the team. "Our slogan for the last few years has been #StrongerTogether, and this excitement ahead of the international season certainly sets the tone for the rest of the year.”

South Africa will also host Argentina (Ellis Park, July 29) and face New Zealand away from home (Auckland, July 15). The Boks will also play a warm-up match against Argentina in Buenos Aires (August 5), before wrapping up their World Cup preparation with games against Wales in Cardiff (August 19) and New Zealand in London (August 25). At the World Cup in France, the Boks will feature in Pool B alongside Ireland, Scotland, Tonga and Romania.