Want to be the next Beast Mtawarira? Here’s how

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

A campaign to find rugby’s next “Beast” has been launched by the man himself, Tendai Mtawarira. The Springbok rugby legend founded The Beast Foundation after retiring following the Boks’ World Cup triumph in Japan in 2019, and now the Foundation has invited aspiring rugby stars to apply for a Boot Camp that he will personally supervise. “The Beast Foundation Rugby Bootcamp is a free-of-charge, rugby and life skills 10-day camp in July for ambitious players between the ages of 16 and 20 years old (female and male),” Mtawarira said. ALSO READ: South Africa can rule rugby world for a long time, says Springboks star Sbu Nkosi “Fifty selected individuals will be flown to Durban and accommodated at the camp for 10 days for intense rugby training and life skills development from experts across various fields – all expenses paid. Sessions will include the theory of rugby, coaching, and life skills.”

Aside from receiving intensive physical training, individuals will participate in an accredited learning program designed specifically for the Rugby Bootcamp. This program will help develop their skills in rugby as well as and prepare them for a future in professional rugby.

ALSO READ: A campaign to find rugby’s next “Beast” has been launched by the man himself, Tendai Mtawarira.

Mtawarira, now 35, is determined to continue his legacy and make an impact in Africa through sport, education, and life skills development.

“The Beast Foundation promotes the social, psychological and physical development of children and teaches them important life skills through sports. The aim is to give hundreds of children from underprivileged areas the opportunity to play sports and develop their full potential to become world-class champions,” Mtawariria said on his website.

Successful applicants will engage with top rugby professionals and have the opportunity to be scouted to play professionally. At the end of the bootcamp they will receive an accredited certificate and presented with opportunities to apply for scholarships.