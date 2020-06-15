Want to relive the Springboks 1995 World Cup win? Here is your chance...

Dr Dean Allen – author, lecturer and historian will be joining Francois Pienaar, Morné du Plessis, Joel Stransky and Os du Randt to look back 25 years, when a victorious rugby team changed a nation. This free webinar is an initiative of the Chris Burger Petro Jackson Players’ Fund – Rugby’s Caring Hands.

The Springboks 1995 World Cup win was a historic moment that unified a divided nation in sporting triumph, and in the words of Madiba, proved that “Sport has the power to change the world... It has the power to inspire. It has the power to unite people in a way that little else does.”

Despite the years passing this is still a event that South African sports fan remember well. Dr Allen will reignite the memories by reminiscing with four rugby legends firsthand.





Questions will be taken from viewers and where possible they will be put to the speakers at the end of the conversation.

Tickets fort the webinar are free but to ensure your don't miss it be sure to register/book your place in order to receive a complimentary Zoom link.