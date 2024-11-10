WATCH: Benni McCarthy in the Springboks’ area ahead of Scotland Test

While South African football great Benni McCarthy resides in United Kingdom these days, he made no bones about who he will be supporting when the Springboks take on Scotland on Sunday. McCarthy visited the Springboks this week ahead of their November Tour opener against the Scots at Murrayfield (6.10pm kickoff). McCarthy lives in Scotland with his Scottish wife, Stacey, and their two kids.

In video posted on the Springboks’ Tik Tok page, McCarthy says he hopes the Springboks beat Scotland, before looking nervously back to his wife, much to the amusement of the Boks. “I’m so proud. You guys put us (South Africa) on the map. Everywhere I go, people say ‘Benni, you’re Springbok boys are doing well,” McCarthy said while addressing the Springboks. “Thanks for flying the flag. For me it’s an honour to be here. Hopefully you smash the Scots ... even though I’m married to one!”

Some of the UK journalists called it the greatest bench in rugby history, with Springboks captain Siya Kolisi, Pieter-Steph du Toit among the Boks’ “bomb squad” for the match. “On paper it’s a good bench. But games are never won on paper. Hopefully when they come on - I don’t know when - they make an impact for us,” said lock Eben Etzebeth, who will lead the Boks against Scotland.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Springboks (@bokrugby) “Scotland also have a quality bench who’ll also want to make a big impact, so we don’t read too much into that sentiment (that this is one of the best benches named yet in rugby).”