WATCH: Boks ready for big battles against Argentina - Elrigh Louw

Cape Town – Elrigh Louw got an early birthday present this week when he was named in the Springbok match-23 for Saturday’s Rugby Championship clash against Argentina, and he intends to make the most of the opportunity. The Bulls loose forward is turning 23 next Tuesday, September 20, and has had to be patient in waiting for his third Test cap when he runs out in the second half at the Estadio Libertadores de America in Buenos Aires.

Louw has featured in two games – the Loftus Versfeld and Cape Town Stadium victories over Wales – so he has an unbeaten record so far. But with Rugby World Cup spots up for grabs, the former Southern Kings flank needs to make a big impression against Los Pumas, having last played on July 16 against the Welsh. “I’ve waited quite a while since my last Test match, so I’ve worked hard and am really excited to get onto the pitch again. It’s a big game, so I am quite honoured to be picked in the starting 23, so I am really excited to go out and play,” Louw said from the Argentine capital this week.

“At this stage, I don’t worry about which number is on my back – I just want to be on the field. I am not really bothered by which position I go on … I am comfortable at seven and eight. I haven’t really trained at six yet. “But it doesn’t make much difference for me between those two positions, where I go on. “During the week, there is a big focus on our battles and work-rate. I don’t think much will change with our mindset on that. We all know that we need to get into battles during the match as often as possible, and the rest will look after itself.”

Louw will be truly tested by a rampant Argentina loose trio who were in fine form in the Christchurch victory over the All Blacks. Pablo Matera, Marcos Kremer and Juan Martin Gonzalez never give up in the chase for the loose ball, and they will be waiting around the corner to knock back the big Bok carriers. “We know how their loose trio looks – very good and very dangerous if you give them a chance in space,” Louw said. “We will prepare to ensure we don’t give them those opportunities. If we do our work and preparation well, we must just execute this weekend.”

Bok coach Jacques Nienaber said this week that he wants Louw to express himself when he comes onto the pitch. “I just expect him to do what he did in the Test matches he came on for us, and also what he’s been doing with us in training. He must just deliver what he’s been delivering training-in and training-out.” @ashfakmohamed

