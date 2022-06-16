WATCH: Cheslin Kolbe sings happy birthday to Springbok captain Siya Kolisi!

Cape Town – They were the best of mates at the Stormers, and now Cheslin Kolbe got to celebrate Siya Kolisi’s 31st birthday on Thursday as they are in camp together with the Springboks. Kolbe moved to France a few years ago and Kolisi joined the Sharks in Durban, so they have been missing each other’s special days in recent years.

But on Thursday, Kolbe posted a video on Instagram where he woke up the Bok captain and wished him by singing ‘Happy Birthday’, while the national team also presented him with a cake. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cheslin Kolbe (@cheslinkolbe)

Kolisi, who still looked fast asleep, couldn’t stop laughing in bed and appreciated Kolbe’s efforts. Wife Rachel Kolisi also uploaded a video collage of special moments with her hubby on Instagram, with the caption: “Happy Birthday @siyakolisi! Keep laughing and keep dancing! We love you so much.” The Bok skipper also received well wishes from a number of teammates and friends around the rugby world, and he posted some of those messages on his social media platforms.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rachel Kolisi (@rachelkolisi) The Springboks also marked Youth Day with an event in Mamelodi on Wednesday, where they assisted the Food Forward organisation to help serve meals to children at the Thandanani Drop-Inn Centre.

And while Kolisi didn’t have much to cheer about when his Sharks side lost in the United Rugby Championship quarter-final against the Bulls two weeks ago, he will hope to lead the Springboks to victory in next month’s three-Test series against Wales. The first encounter will take place at Loftus Versfeld in Pretoria on July 2. @ashfakmohamed

