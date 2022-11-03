WATCH: Clash of the colours ... Rassie Erasmus doesn’t think Springbok’s jersey will cause any confusion with Ireland’s

Cape Town – If you find it difficult to differentiate between the Springbok and Ireland players on Saturday, it won’t be the first time it happens. The Irish Rugby Football Union revealed their 2022 alternate jersey late last week, which they will wear against the Boks in Dublin (7.30pm SA time kickoff) – and it is likely to result in a colour clash with the South Africans’ traditional dark green and gold tops.

The Ireland kit is made up of a navy blue front, interspersed with light green horizontal stripes and solid light green trim on each side. The 2022 Ireland alternate jersey! 👕



Worn together, worn bolder. Ready to take on the Springboks next weekend! #TeamOfUs | #MadeStronger — Irish Rugby (@IrishRugby) October 30, 2022 There was a similar problem in 2017 when the Boks were last in Ireland, with the home side donning a solid dark grey number and dark green stripes on the sleeves. Ireland actually had a crisp, predominantly white jersey in their 2014 clash with SA in Dublin, which contrasted well with the green Bok strip.

Rugby fans from both sides have expressed their unhappiness with the 2022 kit and the potential for a colour clash, and have made calls for the organisers to reconsider the Irish jersey. But when asked whether he will advocate for a different Irish jersey for Saturday’s match, Bok director of rugby Rassie Erasmus was not too concerned. “I looked at the jerseys, and for me, it looks like it won’t clash. But I am not a referee who must make the decisions on the field, when it’s really tight and close,” the former loose forward said on Wednesday.

Which makes more sense ... pic.twitter.com/E3Tl310C6U — Sam (@sami_sp) November 1, 2022 “I guess the guys would’ve done their homework and would know if it doesn’t clash. I just know the home team need to wear the alternate jerseys, and the visiting team wears their traditional jerseys. “As long as the referee can see and the fans can see, we’ll be able to play without it disturbing anything. When I compared the two, for me, it looked like there is a difference. “But we just know that we have to pitch up with our jerseys, and if there is a clash, the guys who are in charge will sort it out.”

