WATCH: Elton Jantjies banged on toilet door where flight attendant was hiding before arrest - report

Cape Town - Springbok flyhalf Elton Jantjies is alleged to have banged repeatedly on a toilet door while on board a flight from Dubai to Johannesburg at the weekend according to reports. Jantjies was arrested at OR Tambo International Airport on Sunday and was later released from police custody.

Story continues below Advertisment

James Adams, Jantjies' agent from In Touch Sports, confirmed his release and said he was on his way home. In a statement, Adams said that a “light was damaged” on board the flight and that the situation had been “unnecessarily heightened”. He did not state whether Jantjies had damaged the light or give any detail as to what transpired thereafter.

"We believe that the incident has been unnecessarily heightened," Adams said. In a report on New24, however, it is alleged that Jantjies spent 10 minutes banging on the toilet door during the flight until his fists bled while saying “Komaan, my skat” to an air hostess who was hiding in the cubicle. The passenger said: “He was banging on the toilet door, saying in Afrikaans ‘Komaan, my skat’ (‘Come on, my darling’). It was clear that he wanted to speak to someone in the bathroom and he ended up punching the door of the bathroom. That (beating the door) caused his knuckles to start bleeding.”

Story continues below Advertisment

The statement from Elton Jantjies agent following an alleged incident on a flight from Dubai. One report goes on to state that, according to eyewitnesses, the 31-year-old was unsteady on his feet while making his way from his place in business class through to economy and that there was “blood all over the toilet door” from his banging. The air hostess was said to have emerged from the toilet after Jantjies returned to his seat. Another report alleges that Jantjies broke a glass bottle and threatened an air hostess. An eyewitness told News24: “It was weird that he walked to economy class when he was sitting in business class. He struggled to keep his balance while walking.”

Story continues below Advertisment

The SA Rugby Union (Saru) said it was aware of Jantjies’ arrest. “We’ve been informed of Elton’s arrest, but we are still in the process of gathering more information and can’t say anything at this stage,” a Saru spokesperson said. @WynonaLouw