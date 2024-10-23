WATCH: Elton Jantjies dismisses claims that he’s homeless: ‘I’ve got a house, my mom didn’t kick me out’

Rugby World Cup-winning Springbok flyhalf Elton Jantjies has dismissed reports claiming he was homeless. Online publication Zimoja reported on Wednesday that the former rugby player’s partying ways led to his mother kicking him out of her home.

As a result, it’s reported he had to move in with an old school friend. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Elton Jantjies (@eltonjantjies)

However, early on Wednesday evening, Jantjies posted a video on his official Instagram page, disputing the report. “For the people that said I’m homeless, my mom kicked me out... It’s actually just a joke for me, to take those comments seriously. I see it’s all over the media. “This has just do with respect, my family, the Jantjies family, my kids, and all the people I represent, from a respect point of view. To the media, those are the people you have to apologise to. You don’t have to apologise to me,” Jantjies said in the video on Instagram.

“I’ve got a house. I’m not homeless. My mother didn’t kick me out. I don’t know what the facts are behind all these things.” The news about Jantjies being homeless come a week after it was announced he was due to meet former Springboks and Lions teammate Lionel Mapoe in the boxing ring for charity. “Getting into the ring was always one of my passionate dreams,” he said last week.

“The sport of boxing is one of my tools to stay sharp on the rugby field and endure a proper high intensity game.” The controversial 34-year-old Jantjies has not played rugby since he was handed a four-year suspension earlier this year after failing a drugs test prior to last year’s World Cup in France. The flyhalf has always maintained his innocence, and insisted he would be back on the field sooner than expected.