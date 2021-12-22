WATCH: Fore! Springbok captain Siya Kolisi bitten by golf bug

Cape Town – If you thought Rassie Erasmus was living his best Dezemba life, then Springbok captain Siya Kolisi is not far behind. The 30-year-old loose forward has been on a break after the Sharks beat the Bulls on December 3, and he started off his festive season with a trip to Cape Town with wife Rachel and children and siblings – which even included beauty treatments at a spa.

But then Kolisi really brought Dezemba to life with a trip to Mozambique, where the first family of South African rugby checked into the upmarket Moyeni Lodge for a holiday filled with palm trees, beach, sand and great food and drinks – truly Insta-worthy pics for Siya and Rachel’s accounts. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Siya Kolisi (@siyakolisi)

There was also some sad news, with Siya returning to his home town of Gqeberha for the funeral of one of his childhood friends, Siyanda Mangaliso – himself a former rugby player for Eastern Province – on December 10. Upon his return to Cape Town, there was finally some time for sport again for Siya. He played what seemed to be his first serious round of golf at the prestigious Westlake Golf Club in Cape Town’s southern suburbs, and showed off his prowess – or lack of it! – on his Insta stories on Wednesday.

Kolisi was joined by former Proteas cricketers and expert golfers JP Duminy and Faf du Plessis, as well as friends Wessel Coetzee and Daniel Malone The Bok star posted a few pics and videos of his round, and one memorable clip showed him swinging hard at the ball and missing… Du Plessis commented “That’s a good practice swing!” Kolisi eventually connected, and was not happy with his strike. “I don’t have friends, hey. I just have pals!” he said, laughing.

Later, he posted on Instagram: “I thought golf was a hard sport… it’s pretty easy for! Had to give some advice to my mates on what not to do in the first video” JP Duminy’s wife, Sue, said “@jpduminy please don’t drag @siyakolisi into your golf world… @rachelkolisi doesn’t deserve this…”, but Siya has now been clearly bitten by the golf bug, as he replied: “@sueduminy it’s too late now! I’ve had the taste and I want more” On the current evidence, though, Kolisi will need much more practice on the golf course if he wants to change his day job…