The South African Parliament joined citizens in wishing the Springboks well tomorrow. Photo: Phando Jikelo/African News Agency (ANA)

JOHANNESBURG – Parliament Speaker Thandi Modise and Chairperson Amos Masondo on Friday wished the Springboks success in their Rugby World Cup final match against England on Saturday. The Parliament's presiding officers said the Bokke will be carrying South Africa's hopes and aspirations when they enter the Yokohama Stadium in Tokyo, Japan in their quest to win the ninth edition of the Rugby World Cup.

“We wish to assure captain Siya Kolisi and the whole team of our national unity in support of their efforts to conquer the world of rugby and bring home the coveted Web Ellis Cup for the third time,” Parliament's presiding officers said.

“We cherish the team’s resilience, fierceness, unity and strength, which has seen it conquering some of the greatest challenges to inspire South Africa and world, and to position itself on the verge of yet another world glory.”