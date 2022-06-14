WATCH: I have an SA passport, says Madosh Tambwe after Jacques Nienaber said star was not eligible for Boks

Cape Town — Is Madosh Tambwe eligible for the Springboks or not? That was the question on everybody’s lips on Tuesday following comments made by the Bulls wing and Bok coach Jacques Nienaber. According to the Department of Home Affairs website, South African tourist passports “are issued to SA citizens who are 16 years and older”.

When asked by IOL Sport about Tambwe’s status and why he was left out of the squad despite a superb United Rugby Championship season, Nienaber said during a press conference on Tuesday that he wasn’t able to select the Bulls No 11.

“Madosh is not (eligible). He is not a South African citizen, and until he gets citizenship, he’s not (eligible). Same with the two Tshituka brothers (Lions loose forwards Vincent and Emmanuel). There’s a lot of speculation about Madosh, the Tshituka brothers… the reason why they can’t get selected is because they are not South African citizens. They need to get citizenship,” the Bok boss said. “I know the Tshitukas are busy with the process – I’m not sure if Madosh is, so that you must find out from them (the Bulls).” But later in the day, speaking from Loftus Versfeld during a press conference ahead of Saturday’s URC final against the Stormers at Cape Town Stadium (7.30pm kickoff), Tambwe responded to IOL Sport’s question about Nienaber’s comments by saying: “To that question (about what Nienaber said), I will follow the media and hear what the media said, because to my knowledge, I travelled with the Bulls, and I don’t see any other badge on my passport besides the (South African) Coat of Arms. So, anyways…

“I don’t know (about SA citizenship). All I know is that last week, I was in Ireland with the (Bulls) team, so I don’t know what more to say to that… Yes (I have a South African passport).” Tambwe has been in outstanding form for the Bulls, scoring eight tries as part of a terrific back-three alongside Kurt-Lee Arendse and Canan Moodie. Arendse was included in the Bok squad, with the other outside backs being Aphelele Fassi, Warrick Gelant, Cheslin Kolbe, Willie le Roux and Makazole Mapimpi.

Tambwe also confirmed that he will be leaving Pretoria after the URC final to join French club Bordeaux. “I’ve got a great relationship with Coach Jake (White), first of all, and when I spoke to him with regards to my move to the (French) Top 14, he understood it,” the 25-year-old speedster said. “And as much as he has been adamant of me (not) leaving, I think he’s understood where I come from, and the reason behind it. Just like every good thing comes to an end, unfortunately… But I want to give back to him because he has been a tremendous guy.

