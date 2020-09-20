SportRugbySpringboks
Springbok flyer Cheslin Kolbe was named man-of-the-match for his exploits for Toulouse in their European Champions Cup quarter-final clash against Ulster. Photo: @StadeToulousain/Twitter
WATCH: Is there anything Cheslin Kolbe can’t do?

CAPE TOWN – Cheslin Kolbe’s starred for Toulouse as they beat Ulster 36-8 to reach the semi-finals of the European Champions Cup.

The South African pocket rocket’s performance was so electrifying that it left fans excited and wanting more.

Having beaten Ulster, The French side will now wait for the game between Exeter and Northampton to find out who they will play in the semi-finals of Europe’s premier club rugby competition.

Reigning European champions Saracens will face Racing92 in the other semi-final.

At Stade Ernest-Wallon on Sunday, the South African World Cup winner showed fans in Europe just what he is capable of when he scored a try reminiscent of the one he scored when the Springboks beat England in the final of last year’s global showpiece in Japan.

“Cheslin Kolbe is at it again,” wrote excited Irish scribe Murray Kinsela after a Kolbe try.

The dimunitive outside back also impressed Kinsela with his ability to brush aside players much bigger than.

“Cheslin Kolbe sitting down centres now…

“He is a phenomenon,” Kinsella wrote to his more than 36 000 on his Twitter page.

He wasn’t done. Kolbe, who has also slotted in at number 10 during the season, showed his versatility when he was lifted by former All Blacks loose forward and Toulouse captain Jerome Kaino during a restart.

“Kolbe’s a restart specialist too.

“Has slotted in at number eight on scrum plays for Toulouse before. Has starts at 10 and 15 also.

“He’s still only 26,” marvelled Kinsella.

The former Western Province and Stormers star finished the game with two tries.

