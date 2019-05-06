Playing against Pau at the weekend, Cheslin Kolbe, unbelievably, packed down at No 8 for an attacking scrum inside the opposition’s 22. Photo: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

Cheslin Kolbe has been in incredible form for Toulouse in the French Top 14 this season. But his latest magic trick – despite all his jaw-dropping exploits previously – would definitely not be one that the rugby fraternity could have expected.

Playing against Pau at the weekend, Kolbe, unbelievably, packed down at No 8 for an attacking scrum inside the opposition’s 22.

With the Toulouse pack edging forward in the set-piece, Kolbe controlled the ball at the back of the scrum as well as Warren Whiteley and Duane Vermeulen could ever wish to.

As both sets of forwards appeared to be breaking up, Kolbe chose just the right moment to pick up the ball and snipe, perfectly drawing a Pau defender before passing to Gillian Galan to score.

It left Springbok legend Bryan Habana astonished. “Is there anything @Cheslin_Kolbe11 can’t do?!?!” Habana exclaimed.

That finished off the 83-6 romp for Toulouse, but the Kolbe effect didn’t there.

In the first half, he finished off a sublime move from the home team that started five metres from their own try-line.

The 25-year-old has earned six Test caps so far, and while the competition is hot among the wings and fullbacks in South Africa, Kolbe surely has done enough to make Rassie Erasmus’ Springbok World Cup squad.





