WATCH: Jaden Hendrikse deserves to start after last week’s performance, says Jacques Nienaber

Cape Town — While Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber is confident that Faf de Klerk's competitive drive will have him fighting his way into the starting line-up again, he did a little more than hint that rookie scrumhalf Jaden Hendrikse brings a needed individuality — something he wants to see from all his players when they take on Wales in the deciding Test at Cape Town Stadium on Saturday. The Boks made wholesale changes to the side that suffered a historic loss to Wales in Bloemfontein last week.

Story continues below Advertisement

Addressing the media on Tuesday, Nienaber explained why Hendrikse, who made his first Test start in Bloem, got the nod ahead of the 37-times capped De Klerk.

“We all saw Jaden’s performance last weekend. As a coaching group and selectors we thought he performed well. There are many in-form players knocking hard on the door," he said. “I thought he had a well-balanced game. I thought he had a good kicking game, his passing accuracy was really good and he got nice rhythm on our attack. His defence was strong and all aspects of his game were very good. “Jaden knows that Faf will come hard for him to get his spot back. He [De Klerk] is a fighter. His [Hendrikse’s] challenge now is to keep putting consistent performances in like he did on the weekend.”

Story continues below Advertisement

He added: “I think for the players — who you would call the established players, the guys who have won a World Cup and a British & Irish Lions Series — it’s key for them to focus on their performance week in and week out. For the other guys, if they perform well and knock on the door, that’s the way they get selected.”

Story continues below Advertisement

The 22-year-old Hendrikse said: “If the coaches back me, then I’m going in with a simple plan to do my basics well and do what the team needs to help them win,” he said. “There is a bit of nerve, but once it comes closer to the game and once I do the first play, the nerves will go away, and then I just have to execute my job. For me, it’s just about trying to be myself and do what I can do and provide for the team.” @WynonaLouw

Story continues below Advertisement