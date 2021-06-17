WATCH: Jurgen Klopp, Cheslin Kolbe pay tribute to birthday boy Siya Kolisi

CAPE TOWN - Siya Kolisi’s 30th birthday just got better and better - Cheslin Kolbe hopes to have a Nando’s meal with him soon, and Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp sang for him too. The Springbok captain celebrated his milestone on Wednesday in Bloemfontein, where he is participating in the national team camp ahead of Tests against Georgia early next month, which will be followed by an iconic three-match series against the British and Irish Lions.

Kolisi received well wishes from within the Bok squad and across the world yesterday, but few messages can top the one from Klopp, whom the skipper met on a trip to Liverpool's Anfield headquarters last year. What made the wish even more special is the fact that the duo share a birthday – with Klopp turning 54 on Wednesday.

In a video that Kolisi posted to his Instagram page, Klopp wore an Adidas t-shirt with the Bok flank's picture on it, and then the German proceeded to sing for him too: "Happy birthday to you, happy birthday to you, happy birthday dear Siya, happy birthday to you! "My friend, 16th of June, in whichever year, is one of the greatest days ever. You know that, I know that, yeah. So, happy happy birthday. I hope you had a great day – I had, actually. "Not sure if you have a holiday or your pre-season, season… Sorry, I'm not really in the picture. But I hope you are well. All the best, and hope to see you soon, my friend. Bye!" Kolisi responded: "Happy Birthday coach hope it's been a great one! Thanks for the message @liverpoolfc #ywnwa"

Kolbe is still in France at his club Toulouse, and posted a message to Kolisi on his social media channels with a few photos, including one where the Bok skipper is tucking into Nando's chicken.

"Happy Birthday my brother. Appreciate our friendship that has turned into family and even though we are continents apart we still as tight as before (i hope).

"30, officially off the calendar – man's getting old. Thank you for always having my back and the special bond we and our families share. Keep inspiring. "May the next 30+ be blessed beyond measure and may we share many more memories together. A lekker Nandos soon. Love you my boet."

The Springboks posted a picture on their social media accounts of Kolisi holding a red birthday cake alongside Frans Steyn, Willie le Roux and Elton Jantjies. The Bok captain ended off the night in fine style with a dinner in Bloemfontein, where he was accompanied by teammates and good friends Scarra Ntubeni, Eben Etzebeth, Trevor Nyakane and Bongi Mbonambi.