Thousands of fans, including pupils from local schools attended the Springboks' open training session at the Shiranami Stadium on Monday. Photo: Steve Haag Sports Hollywoodbets

CAPE TOWN – The Springboks will be counting on local support when they open their Rugby World Cup campaign against the All Blacks next Saturday. By the look of the turn-out at their training matches so far, they will certainly be the more popular side on the pitch for that match.

The Boks were received by thousands of students when they called on a local school in Kagoshima on Wednesday.

Stopping by a local school in Kagoshima - the future of rugby in Japan looks bright! 🙌#StrongerTogether #LoveJapan pic.twitter.com/eZlglNcu3v — Springboks (@Springboks) September 11, 2019

At the open training session in Kagoshima on Thursday, thousands of excited fans braved the scorching heat to watch Siya Kolisi and his men go through their training routines.

The crowd then surprised the Springboks when they sang the entire South African national anthem – in all its languages.

According to Supersport’s Matthew Pearce, the lyrics to the anthem was shown ‘karaoke-style’ on the stadium screen.

Thousands of Kagoshima locals with a rousing rendition of SA national anthem for @Springboks at training. Words were up on a bid screen, karaoke style! @SuperSportTV @SuperSportBlitz pic.twitter.com/8t84fK0Qry — Matt Pearce (@MattP555) September 12, 2019

However, a viral video ahead of the South Africans’ arrival in Japan, shows fans practicing singing Nkosi Sikelel'iAfrika at the Kumagaya Rugby Stadium in Saitama Prefecture.

Video: Fans in Kumagaya practice singing the SA national anthem:

South Africa will kick off their Rugby World Cup campaign at the International Stadium in Yokohama on 21 September against New Zealand.

Sport Reporter