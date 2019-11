WATCH: Kolisi thanks fans for making their RWC win so special









Springbok captain Siya Kolisi holds the Webb Ellis Cup aloft for the Cape Town fans outside the City Hall. Photo: Courtney Africa/African News Agency/ANA Siya Kolisi and his Springbok team are in Cape Town for their last leg of their trophy parade.

The team started their day outside parliament and then made their way to Cape Town City hall.

Kolisi held the Webb Ellis Cup up so the fans could finally get their glimpse of the trophy after fans in the likes of Gauteng and KZN already had their chance.





The Springbok captain echoed the same sentiment from during their trophy as he was very thankful to the fans for their support during the World Cup as well as when they returned home.





Siya Kolisi give a heartfelt thank you to the fans who have come in Cape Town in support of the team during the World Cup trophy parade. Video: Phando Jikelo/African News Agency/ANA

"I want to take this moment to says thank to all you beautiful South African people. It really has been a tough journey, we have been together for 20 weeks but this week has been the most amazing one, coming back and celebrating with you guys. "





The team will continue their journey through the Cape Town CBD and then onto the outskirts of the Mother City.





