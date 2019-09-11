Former BlitzBokke player, coach and Springboks RWC winner Chester Williams was the head coach of the UWC Varsity Cup rugby team upon his passing. Photo: www.uwc.ac.za online

CAPE TOWN – The University of the Western Cape on Monday announced that the memorial service for former Springbok and 1995 Rugby World Cup winner Chester Williams will be made available to the public via livestream. Williams (49) died of a suspected heart attack in Cape Town on Friday.

Meanwhile, the Williams family also announced that Chester's funeral will be held at the Newlands rugby stadium on Saturday. The popular winger earned 63 caps for DHL Western Province between 1991 and 1998.

Williams was born in Paarl, and locals will also be able to pay their respects at a memorial service to be held at Boland cricket stadium on Thursday at 6 PM.

SuperSport on Tuesday said that the pay TV channel will honour Chester Williams by dedicating an all-day tribute to the former Springbok wing on Wednesday. SuperSport 1 (channel 201) will show an array from programmes and documentaries from 6am in his honour.

Wednesday’s Supersport tribute will include:

The Chester Williams documentary – an hour-long show recorded in 2018 that focuses on his career

All his tries – A RWC special from 1995;

The 1995 Dream Team – An hour-long RWC documentary

Springbok Saga 1995

One Team, one dream, one country – the 1995 team

A full repeat of the 1995 RWC final

The 20-year anniversary celebration of the 1995 RWC win, recorded at Ellis Park in 2015

A repeat of SA’s 1995 quarter-final win over Samoa where Williams famously scored four tries.

Watch the Chester Williams Memorial below from 1pm: