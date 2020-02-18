BERLIN – Having missed out on last year’s Laureus World Sports Awards due to a luggage issue, Rachel Kolisi was finally able to rock the red carpet with her hubby Siya on Monday night.
While hubby Siya was in his Springbok ‘number ones’ blazer and white sneakers – with Laureus encouraging their guests to wear sports shoes with their formal outfits – Rachel donned a glittering cream pants and top with matching high heels and clutch bag.
And it was a night to party for South Africans, as the Boks clinched the Laureus Team of the Year award following their unforgettable Rugby World Cup victory in Japan last year.
Siya has since been in high demand around the globe as he grows into a sporting icon that is being recognised beyond rugby, but has always spoken fondly about how Rachel keeps things together at home with their two kids and his two young siblings who live with them.
She is also a businesswoman in her own right with her fitness and lifestyle organisation ‘Rise’.