WATCH: Rachel Kolisi’s hilarious, sweet video tribute to Siya Kolisi on his 30th birthday

CAPE TOWN - “You really are one of a kind!” That’s how Rachel Kolisi saluted her husband, Springbok captain Siya Kolisi, as he celebrated his 30th birthday on Wednesday, which is also Youth Day in Mzansi. Siya was unable to be with Rachel and the rest of his family on his special day, as he is currently at the Bok training camp in Bloemfontein ahead of the first Test against Georgia on July 2.

But Rachel posted a video on her Instagram page, which looked back on fond memories on and off the pitch, such as when he lifted the Webb Ellis Cup during the trophy tour in 2019 after the Springboks won the Rugby World Cup. "Celebrating 30 years of the BEST person! Happy Birthday @siya_kolisi_the_bear!!" Rachel wrote. "Words could never explain how much we love and appreciate you. You really are one of a kind!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rachel Kolisi (@rachel_kolisi) “And I can’t wait to see what the next 30 have in store. May the Lord bless you and keep you always. Also, this should be enough payback for the next couple of months. We love you.”

Kolisi received birthday wishes from a number of his Bok teammates, such as prop Vincent Koch, fullback Aphelele Fassi and Makazole Mapimpi, while the Sharks and his agents Roc Nation Sports also posted messages on social media.

Happy birthday, @SiyaKolisi_Bear 💚 pic.twitter.com/l7ZdidjXhu — Rugby World Cup (@rugbyworldcup) June 16, 2021 “A true icon of @Springboks rugby and the last man to lift the Webb Ellis trophy. Happy birthday, @SiyaKolisi_Bear” said the Rugby World Cup social media account. Former Proteas cricket captain Faf du Plessis added: “Happy bday bro, keep shining ur light …. AWE!!!”