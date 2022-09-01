WATCH: Rassie does ‘Marika Koroibete tackling drill’ with Canan Moodie ahead of Springbok debut

Cape Town – Rassie Erasmus did it with Andre Esterhuizen a few years ago, and now the Springbok Rugby World Cup-winning coach has spiced things up again ahead of Saturday’s clash against the Wallabies in Sydney (11.35am kick-off, SA time). In 2018, Erasmus and then Bok defence coach Jacques Nienaber were seen in a video explaining to Esterhuizen that he needed to tackle higher in a thinly-veiled swipe at Owen Farrell, who was not penalised for a dangerous shoulder charge on the Bok centre in the previous weekend’s match, a 12-11 England victory at Twickenham.

This week in Sydney, Erasmus was at it again. In a video posted on SuperSport’s Tiktok account, the former loose forward was working with debutant wing Canan Moodie, honing his tackle technique. The 19-year-old Bulls star smashes into the tackle bag a few times, bringing a smile to Erasmus’ face in what could be seen as a dig at Wallaby wing Marika Koroibete for the way he brought down Bok No 11 Makazole Mapimpi in the 25-17 defeat in Adelaide last week.

Koroibete was fortunate to escape a sanction for a shoulder charge on Mapimpi as the Bok speedster dived over the tryline, which sent the ball flying forward. The Wallaby left wing was not penalised by referee Paul Williams, who didn't refer it to the TMO either. In this weekend's showdown at the Allianz Stadium in Sydney, Bok right wing Moodie will come face-to-face with Koroibete, and will hope to stop him in his tracks – especially after receiving special tips from Erasmus.

It will be a memorable day for the youngster from Paarl, who received a special message from his Bulls teammates in a video on Wednesday. “Hey Moodie! Just from the backs’ side and from all of us, strongs for the weekend firstly, and lots of luck. Enjoy it, make lots of memories, and we are very proud of you,” Bulls centre Cornal Hendricks said, surrounded by several other backs, including the suspended Bok wing Kurt-Lee Arendse.

Moodie will become the second-youngest Bok since readmission when he takes to the field on Saturday at the age of 19 years and 304 days, behind Frans Steyn (19 years and 181 days). "He and his family can be unbelievably proud. He's making his international debut at 19. It's fantastic," Nienaber said at the team announcement.

🗣 '' I just wanted to be close to the game''



"He truly deserves it. Here's a young man who's deserved his call-up because of the way he performed at the Bulls

“Canan worked hard, got an opportunity and took it with both hands. That’s how we took notice of him. We’re really proud of him making his debut too. “Canan’s been with us for a month now. He’s very coachable and makes absolutely sure that he knows all his detail. “He might be 19, but he’s unbelievably matured in our rugby environment. I really hope he has a successful debut.”