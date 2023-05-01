WATCH: Siya and Rachel Kolisi rock to Linkin Park as fitness race to World Cup begins

Durban — If Siya Kolisi’s trip home from the hospital is anything to go by, his recovery from surgery is going to rock. The Springbok captain posted a video clip of his wife Rachel driving him home on Monday, while they sing along to Linkin Park.

They look like they are loving life and the choice of song, “Numb” is perfect because Siya remarks that the painkillers are “on full blast”. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Siya Kolisi (@siyakolisi)

Bok fans will be pleased to see the influential skipper in high spirits as he begins his rehabilitation from the surgery on torn knee ligaments that came courtesy of an awkward step he took early in the Sharks’ match against Munster in Durban 10 days ago. A week of extensive consultation with specialists culminated in surgery on Friday and the prognosis is that the 31-year-old will make it to the World Cup in France in September. On Friday, the Kolisis posted a pic on social media of Siya in his hospital bed surrounded by Rachel and their kids, Nicholas and Keziah. Their tongues were out in jest as Siya remarked: “Op went well, the hard work starts now. Thanks for all the prayers, messages and support.”

Rachel added: “God’s been doing a thing! Thank you all for the love. We are so grateful! Still believing! Still praying!”

Siya has just over four months to heal the knee and then get fit before the Boks open their World Cup title defence against Scotland on 10 September. Obviously, Siya will miss the Boks’ four Rugby Championship matches in July and August. They have two warm-up games thereafter, against Wales in Cardiff on 19 August and New Zealand in London a week later. @MikeGreenaway67