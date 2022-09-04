Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Sunday, September 4, 2022

WATCH: Springbok ‘angry eyes’ Eben Etzebeth and Wallaby Allan Alaalatoa bury the hatchet

Eben Etzebeth of South Africa and Allan Alaalatoa of Australia get into a confrontation during the Rugby Championship Test match at Allianz Stadium in Sydney, Australia, 03 September 2022. Picture: Dean Lewins/EPA

Published 2h ago

Cape Town - Springbok behemoth Eben Etzebeth and Wallabies prop Allan Alaalatoa made up after going head-to-head when a massive brawl broke out in the Rugby Championship Test in Sydney on Saturday, which the South Africans won 24-8 to end a nine-year drought Down Under.

The Wallabies shared a video on Twitter of the duo having a beer following the match in which a massive scuffle erupted after Makazole Mapimpi scored for the Springboks in the 71st minute to take the visitors 17-3 up, with his reaction after the grounding towards Marika Koroibete resulting in the ensuing brawl when other players joined in.

While several players from both sides got involved in the action close to the perimeter wall, Etzebeth and Alaalatoa were right at the centre of the fracas as the drama flared up.

Etzebeth and Alaalatoa, who were the respective on-pitch captains after Siya Kolisi and James Slipper were replaced, made contact with one other’s faces during the anger-filled shoving.

Peace was eventually restored, with the officials deciding to yellow card Mapimpi and take no action against either Etzebeth and Alaalatoa.

In the aftermath, visuals of the incident went viral on social media - mostly due to Etzebeth’s angry facial expression.

In the video after the match, Alaalatoa grabs two beers from the fridge in the change room before walking over to Etzebeth and handing him one.

All seemed to be forgiven as the two forwards greeted and laughed before having a beer.

@WynonaLouw

IOL Sport

