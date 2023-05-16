WATCH: Springbok captain Siya Kolisi on the mend after surgery to injured knee

Durban — If an Instagram video posted by Siya Kolisi is anything to go by, he will be leading the Springboks in their defence of the Webb Ellis Cup in France in September. Kolisi shows himself putting in some serious mileage on a gym bike to the tune of the gospel song ‘Awesome God’. Kolisi, who is exactly one month short of turning 32 (June 16), shows no discomfort from the surgery he had on his knee two weeks ago.

After a week of consultation with specialists, a partial tear to his anterior cruciate ligaments was confirmed and he underwent surgery in Cape Town six days after the injury occurred. Kolisi said that the decision to undergo surgery as soon as possible was to give him the best chance of making the World Cup. Kolisi is crucial to the Springboks’ hope of defending the crown they won in Japan in 2019. He has been in excellent form for the Sharks but he is also a hugely influential figure in the Springboks' set-up.

Judging by his face of determination on the gym bike, nothing is going to keep him out of the Springboks' World Cup opener against Scotland on September 10.