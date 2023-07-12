WATCH: Springbok centre Lukhanyo Am wants to rediscover his best form ahead of World Cup

Cape Town — Springbok centre Lukhanyo Am wants to strike the red-hot form and confidence again that made him one of world rugby's most dangerous outside centres over the last couple of seasons. Am recently returned from an injury and will be playing in his second successive test, this time alongside his regular partner Damian de Allende as the Boks are set to take on New Zealand on Saturday (kick-off 9:05 am).

Last weekend Am combined brilliantly with Andre Esterhuizen as the Springbok backline ran the Wallabies ragged at Loftus Versfeld. Settling into Auckland and the demands of playing back-to-back tests after travelling from South Africa is also not an issue for Am. In fact, he is ready to tackle the All Blacks head-on in their Rugby Championship match at the Mount Smart Stadium.

"Coming from a game last week, I really feel in good condition, I got here and have kind of recovered (from the journey). And got straight into it. It's not an issue. We have done it multiple times over the seasons," Am said on Wednesday ahead of the test. "The New Zealand players went through similar conditions, they played all the way over in Argentina and they flew in the other day." Am believes they will be able to back up the performance against the Wallabies this weekend although Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber made numerous changes ahead of the All Black test.

Apart from Am and De Allende reuniting, the Boks will also field a new-look loose trio and two fresh locks and wings. "Over the camps that we had, we had quite enough time to gel and prepare as much as we could. Going into this week with a couple of changes to the team, we will be able to take the momentum (from the previous match) into this game. "But as much as we played well, we obviously feel there were certain places where we could've done better. This weekend we are facing a different side, so we will be having a different challenge compared to the Aussies.

"We will focus more on our strengths, our set piece works and the forwards creating opportunities for us as backs and try to capitalise on that. "There's not much we can change, we will just focus on what we are good at and make that better." The Boks will rely heavily on Am's defensive prowess as they will look to shut down the All Blacks' destructive backline runners. Am will be the key to shutting down attacks from the home side, but will also be called upon to create space for South Africa's wingers out wide.