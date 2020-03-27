WATCH: Springbok flyhallf Jantjies pumping iron - in his garage

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email

JOHANNESBURG – Springbok flyhalf and Lions skipper Elton Jantjies has converted his garage into a makeshift gym while completing his 14 days of self-isolation since returning from New Zealand just over a week ago. The Rugby World Cup winning Springbok flyhalf spoke to springboks.com on what his life is like now that the Super Rugby action has been suspended for an indefinite period. The Covid-19 pandemic has brought world sport to a standstill and forced much of the world’s population indoors as countries and world organisations shut their border in their efforts to try and contain the deadly virus. “We are now almost two weeks into self-isolation protocols since returning to South Africa from New Zealand,” said Jantjies, who is known to be a fitness fanatic. 👟 COVID-19 Diaries Part 7

🏋‍ From the gym to the garage

📲 Regular contact with team-mates



🔗 https://t.co/MkrhW0H2GE#StrongerTogether @jantjies_elton pic.twitter.com/ufLvlkYHLL — Springboks (@Springboks) March 27, 2020

“The challenge is to try and stay fit, but with self-isolation and social-distancing that means no regular gym training.

“So, I’ve done the next best thing, which was to convert my garage into a gym! It’s quite fun and challenging, especially with the three boys around – they are very curious about what daddy is doing.”

The current health crisis has meant that Jantjies’ team – much like elsewhere in society – had to come up with innovative ways of staying in touch while continuing with their work.

“Our team – players and coaching staff – as well as the office are in daily touch with each other, linked by social media tools and other communication apps, so in that respect it’s okay and workable,” said Jantjies.

With three young boys around the house, Jantjies said it’s important for him and his entire family to follow the health protocols as suggested by the health authorities and underlined by President Cyril Ramaphosa.

“Everyone of us has a duty to practice safe and healthy hygiene, such as washing your hands with soap and water or cleansing it with sanitiser. Social-distancing is also very important as a measure to combat the spread of the virus,” Jantjies emphasised.

Jantjies said he also tries to stay in touch with his Springbok team mates from other franchises throughout the day.

“I messaged Herschel a few times to hear how he is doing with his rehab and I also messaged Kitsie (Steven Kitshoff) as he went off injured in their last match,” he said.

“The RWC group are all in regular contact with each other, supporting each other,” said Jantjies, who added he and former Emirates Lions lock Franco Mostert, nowadays with Gloucester in England, are also exchanging regular messages.

African News Agency (ANA)