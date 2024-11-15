WATCH: Springbok legend Percy Montgomery saves stranded baby dolphin

In what has been lauded as great display of compassion, Rugby World Cup-winning Springbok legend Percy Montgomery helped rescue a stranded baby dolphin in the Western Cape. Montgomery was crucial in South Africa’s World Cup win in 2007 in France. He also made history as the first Springbok to reach 100 Test caps.

After retiring from the game in 2009, he was also brought in by former coach Peter de Villiers to join the Springboks as a kicking consultant. The 50-year-old Montgomery can be seen in a video that has since been widely shared on social media, picking up the Dolphin and returning it to the ocean. After releasing the dolphin in the ocean, Montgomery can be seen celebrating by raising both his hands into the air, while people can be heard cheering after witnessing the act .

Users on Instagram also commended him for saving the baby dolphin’s life. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ryan O'Connor (@ryanoconnorza) Speaking about his heroic efforts, Percy Montgomery said saving the baby dolphin was a special moment for him.