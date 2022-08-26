WATCH: Springbok skipper Siya Kolisi giving Australia his full attention

Cape Town – This might be the one. We all know the Springboks’ record Down Under, but Jacques Nienaber’s side have “given everything to Australia” in preparation for their Test in Adelaide – which will mark the first time in nearly two decades the Wallabies will play at the Adelaide Oval, last featuring in 2004 against the Pacific Islanders.

The Boks haven’t won on Australian soil since 2013 but, going into the Rugby Championship fixture after losing to New Zealand two weeks ago, captain Siya Kolisi says is confident that they are ready to go against the Wallabies. “We have given everything to Australia, we are giving them our full attention,” Kolisi said. “We watched the games they played against Argentina and England, too.

“We feel that we have prepared really well for this week. We know what we need to sort out from our side, and we know what they are going to bring as well. Out of the 41 times the sides have met, South Africa have won in Australia just 12 times, with the last victory almost a decade ago in Brisbane. “They are playing at home and it's always tough for us, but hopefully it will be a different result for us,” Kolisi added.

One of the men Kolisi believes will be key in getting that elusive ‘W’ in Australia is outside centre Lukhanyo Am. The 28-year-old has been in the form of his life this season, and was again a standout in the Boks' 35-23 defeat to the Kiwis. While he was moved out to the wing early on when Jesse Kriel left the field, the unfamiliarity of the position didn’t have the tiniest of influences of Am's brilliant game.

Speaking during the captain’s press conference, Kolisi praised Am's constant hunt for improvement and added that he’s hoping that Am will just be his usual self against the Wallabies. “He has been amazing for us for a very long time. I think it took a while for people to see that. “He always wants to learn and he's always wants to talk to other players.

“He always wants opinion. “He sees rugby differently, and I think the best thing about Lukhanyo is that he's playing the same as he did when he played for Border 0133 that's his love for rugby. “He is always willing to learn and he has become such an important player to the team.