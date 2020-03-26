WATCH: Springbok stars stranded in Japan after airport chaos

JOHANNESBURG – A number of World Cup winning Springbok stars have been left stranded in Japan and unable to get flights out to South Africa to be with their loved ones.

South Africa goes into “lockdown” tonight to curb peoples’ movements due to the outbreak of the coronavirus and some well-known rugby personalities may not get into the country in time.

World Cup winning stars like Duane Vermeulen, Willie le Roux, Malcolm Marx, RG Snyman, Damian de Allende and Kwagga Smith all play their club rugby in Japan, but the Top League season has been cancelled.

Centre Jesse Kriel appeared to “get out” in time following the cancellation of international flights.

Speaking to www.springboks.rugby on Wednesday, Kriel said: “Fortunately I was able to fly out of Japan on Tuesday morning,” said the centre, who plays for the Canon Eagles. With him in Doha, where he had to wait 21 hours for his connecting flight, was former Bulls coach Frans Ludeke, who is the coach of the Kubota Spears.