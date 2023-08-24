WATCH: Springboks don’t have a score to settle with All Blacks says Andre Esterhuizen

The Springboks have a score to settle with themselves on Friday, and not necessarily with the All Blacks, when the two teams clash at Twickenham in the final Rugby World Cup warm-up match for the defending champions (8.30pm kick-off). In their previous clash in Auckland in the Rugby Championship, an uncharacteristic slow start led to a 35-20 loss for South Africa, and they are set on turning things around against New Zealand.

Looking at how the All Blacks have fared in the Championship, achieving a clean sweep over their opponents, Friday will be another tough outing for the Boks. Centre Andre Esterhuizen, who will start in his third Test this year, says the Boks don’t have a score to settle with their arch-rivals after losing at Mount Smart Stadium. But he acknowledged a win could go a long way in building momentum for the World Cup.

“We know we let ourselves down in that (Auckland) game, so we have a score to settle with ourselves,” Esterhuizen said. “We want to better ourselves in this game and give it our all from the get-go. Just to go out and play with massive intensity and physicality. It is a mental thing.

“You can’t always ask for a good start, but you can always start with intensity and physicality. That is the biggest thing for us. “I don’t think you hold back anything in a Test match. Every match is different if we play them here or in the quarter-final. There is a big possibility we will play New Zealand in the quarter-final if we make it. “We are going to throw everything out this weekend (Friday). It will be a tough battle, and we will not hold back anything.”

Esterhuizen will be hopeful that he can put in another positive performance, as he did in the first Rugby Championship Test against Australia, to give the Bok coaches something to ponder when selecting their first team for the World Cup opener. South Africa will face Scotland in Marseille on September 10, and the All Black showdown will give Esterhuizen the last chance to stake a claim for the No 12 jersey. “A lot of players are competing for the same position. It makes us all better players, and no one is complacent. Everyone likes the challenge. But it’s not about you as an individual. You play for the team and do your best every time you wear the Springboks jersey,” Esterhuizen said.

He added that the Boks can draw a lot of confidence from having players who play their rugby globally. The players selected in the Bok World Cup squad represent around 20 different clubs across the globe.

Meanwhile, New Zealand back-rower Luke Jacobsen will make his first Test start of the year. Jacobsen will earn his 15th cap in an experienced pack featuring more than 500 Test appearances as a member of a back-row also including New Zealand captain Sam Cane and Ardie Savea. “This is our final game before the Rugby World Cup and this Test is critical in our preparation,” said New Zealand coach Ian Foster.

“With just two weeks to go, it’s an important opportunity to get us battle-ready for the start of the tournament. These games are always intense and physically challenging, and I’m sure this one will be no different.” @Leighton_K