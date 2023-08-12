WATCH: Springboks get grand send-off ahead of Rugby World Cup title defence in France

Jacques Nienaber and the Springboks departed South Africa on Saturday as they head to Europe to begin the defence of their Rugby World Cup title in France. The team’s first stop, though, is in Cardiff, where they are set to play Wales next weekend as they put the finishing touches to their plans. After that, they will take on the All Blacks at Twickenham in London the following week.

They will then head to France, where they will begin their World Cup campaign on September 10 against Scotland in Marseille. Springbok head coach Nienaber spoke about how the expectation on the team was greater now than it was before the last tournament in Japan. “As a team we’ve built more squad depth over the last few years, but the expectations are not a burden, it’s a privilege,” Nienaber said as they prepared to leave from OR Tambo International Airport.

“In the last few weeks, we’ve attended a few functions and we’ve heard all the messages from our partners, dignitaries, and the public, so we realise how much support we have. We understand the expectations and we embrace it. “The beauty of this squad is that we have quite a lot of experience,” Nienaber added. “We have nine players participating in their third Rugby World Cup, and a whole lot in their second. So perhaps only a third of the squad is going into their first World Cup.” Springbok captain Siya Kolisi, who lifted the William Webb Ellis trophy four years ago, spoke about how they were looking to use the tournament to improve people’s lives.

“Every time we enter the World Cup there are some challenges in the country, and we have the power to try to change people’s emotions and put smiles on their faces if we do well,” said the skipper. “As a team we come from such diverse backgrounds, and it makes us feel good to give people hope.” The send-off event at OR Tambo featured South African artists Robbie Wessels, Loyiso Bala, Early B, Mariechan, Lloyd Cele, Bernice West, GoodLuck, Mgarimbe, Dr Victor and the Rasta Rebels, as well as PJ Powers.