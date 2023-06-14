WATCH: Springboks running thin at flyhalf with Handre Pollard and Damian Willemse out injured

Cape Town — Manie Libbok is currently the only fit flyhalf in the Springbok camp as they prepare for the Rugby Championship with Damian Willemse and Handre Pollard still recovering from injuries sustained at their clubs. Pollard injured his calf at Leicester Tigers in the English Premiership and has been under the watch of the Boks' medical department. Willemse, who played in the United Rugby Championship final for the Stormers, has a knee injury.

SA director of rugby Rassie Erasmus, who had a meeting with the Springbok medical staff, confirmed on Wednesday that the Stormers flyhalf is the only 100% fit No 10 out of the three in camp. There is no return date for Pollard or Willemse yet, which means Libbok, who has three Tests to his name, could be thrown in at the deep end against Australia for the first Rugby Championship Test. "Handre's got the calf again and it's going to take a bit longer," Erasmus said about the incumbent flyhalf's injury.

"Initially we thought he would be back around next week or so. I think he will definitely be part of the Rugby Championship, but when exactly depends on how he is progressing. It's going to be a bit longer. Damian Willemse also got a knock on his knee. "So there's only one 100% fit and running in Manie. But, the other two we know during the Rugby Championship, or just before and definitely (for) the Argentina match (World Cup warm-up in Buenos Aires), the two of them will be 100% ready. "We are running a bit thin on No 10."

Erasmus also touched on leaving out flyhalf Elton Jantjies and said the door is not totally shut for the Bok flyhalf, especially if injuries pop up. Jantjies was part of the 2019 World Cup-winning team, but has fallen out of favour with Libbok overtaking him in the pecking order. The former Lions flyhalf has been plying his trade in France's second division and did not make the cut for the Rugby Championship training squad. "A guy like Elton, the way he has been playing on that side, we will definitely consider him. Guys in other positions too," Erasmus added. Utility forward Deon Fourie is also struggling with a niggle, while Eben Etzebeth (shoulder), captain Siya Kolisi (knee) and scrumhalf Jaden Hendrikse (shoulder) are the other players in camp nursing injuries.