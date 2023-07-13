WATCH: The fade is in … SA barber gives Springboks fresh cuts in Auckland ahead of All Blacks clash

Cape Town - A South African-born Auckland barber took a stab in the dark a couple of weeks ago and messaged Springbok winger Cheslin Kolbe about cutting his hair when the team gets to New Zealand for their rugby test. It was a long shot, but little did Aaron Monsinger know that just over a week later, in one of the teams' biggest test weeks, he would be at the Bok hotel to cut the hair of four players and a member of management ahead of their test against the All Blacks at Mount Smart Stadium on Saturday.

On Thursday, Monsinger, who originally hails from Rocklands in Mitchells Plain, told Independent Newspapers from Auckland that he decided to take a chance by messaging Kolbe when he arrived as part of the first group of Boks in Auckland. The 22-year-old and his family have been living abroad since 2008 after emigrating from South Africa. Damian Willemse with his new haircut. Picture: Aaron Monsinger "I'm still buzzed from the whole experience," he said during the interview.

"It was amazing getting to cut the hair of Springboks and rugby players you have been following for years.” It all slowly came together when he took a chance in messaging some of the Boks, including Kolbe, Damian Willemse, and Herschel Jantjies as the Boks were heading to New Zealand for Saturday's Rugby Championship match. Before sending the direct message on Instagram, Monsinger thought to himself if you never ask, you will never know the answer.

Makazola Mapimpi with his new haircut. Picture: Aaron Monsinger "When I travel, one of the first things I look for after I've landed in a place is a barber and somewhere to cut my hair. And I thought they would want that too being from South Africa. "I reached out to Cheslin on Instagram when they touched down in Auckland (about two weeks ago) and about a week went by. Close to the weekend, while I was out with my mother for lunch, I saw the notification from Cheslin. "He asked me if I was free to cut his hair, and I told him I would be able to do it in 30 minutes, but then he messaged back saying we should rather do it next week because more of the boys will be around and he will pass the word around.

"I was eager to cut his hair, but I said that will be cool.” Manie Libbok with his new haircut. Picture: Aaron Monsinger According to Monsinger, he sent Kolbe a message on Tuesday again asking if he still needs a cut because he was free for the rest of the week. And on the same night, Willemse replied to him. “We chatted and discussed their schedule and we agreed on Thursday - which is normally the off day of the Boks when in a Test week.”

He eventually cut the hair of four Springboks - Willemse, Manie Libbok, Makazole Mapimpi, and Thomas du Toit - and the Bok physiotherapist Aneurin Robyn. "Mapimpi was definitely the easiest to cut," he laughingly said. "Because he went bles (bald).

Looking sharp! The Springboks got a surprise Mzansi barber boost in Auckland ahead of their Rugby Championship clash against the All Blacks this weekend.



📽️: @Leighton_K pic.twitter.com/kgroP47qbr — IOL Sport (@IOLsport) July 13, 2023 "But they were all very welcoming, and they are humble guys. It was an experience I will never forget. All glory to the Lord for this opportunity. The guys wanted to pay me, but I told them it's something I've always wanted to do. I am grateful that I could work with guys I have been following almost all my life. "I then got to spend time with the team and met the rest of the players. I am still buzzing from the experience. I got to spend time with guys I used to mimic when I played First XV rugby.

"I initially didn't know Eben (Etzebeth) was going through something personal, and it was so nice to meet and talk to him. "Cheslin didn't get a cut eventually, but he put in a word with the guys and Damian told me Cheslin spoke about me. "This really was a blessing.”