Johannesburg - OR Tambo International Airport was a hive of activity as thousands of fans gave a rousing welcome to the Springboks upon their return to South Africa following a successful campaign at the 2019 Rugby World Cup in Japan.
Fans, clad in their green and gold Bok jerseys as well as other team paraphernalia, packed into the arrivals terminal to greet the world cup winners.
Duane Vermeulen, Cheslin Kolbe, Makazole Mapimpi and Damian de Allende were among the first of the team to return home after their triumph against England on Saturday.