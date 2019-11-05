WATCH: Thousands greet Springboks on return to South Africa









Duane Vermuelen got a rousing welcome at OR Tambo International. Photo: Nokuthula Mbatha/African News Agency/ANA

Johannesburg - OR Tambo International Airport was a hive of activity as thousands of fans gave a rousing welcome to the Springboks upon their return to South Africa following a successful campaign at the 2019 Rugby World Cup in Japan. Fans, clad in their green and gold Bok jerseys as well as other team paraphernalia, packed into the arrivals terminal to greet the world cup winners. Damian de Allende on his arrival earlier today. Photo: Nokuthula Mbatha/African News Agency/ANA Duane Vermeulen, Cheslin Kolbe, Makazole Mapimpi and Damian de Allende were among the first of the team to return home after their triumph against England on Saturday.

As he emerged into view in the arrivals hall, Mapimpi held his hands up and clasped them together as the crowd roared. Kolbe was recording the scenes on his cellphone. De Allende pumped his arms in the air in front of the fans wearing Springboks jerseys who packed the hall.

The Ndlovu Youth Choir were in attendance to welcome the Springboks. Photo: Karen Sandison/African News Agency/ANA

It was reall y a hero's welcome for the players as fans made their appreciation clear, singing and dancing as the players made their way through the airport.

Fans in full voice at the arrival of the Springboks. Photo: Karen Sandison/African News Agency/ANA

The players then headed off to an arrival press conference.





Coach Rassie Erasmus and captain Siya Kolisi, along with a number of players, are set arrive on Tuesday night as the duo's travel plans were delayed.





The winners are set to embark on a trophy tour around the country in the coming days.





IOL Sport and AP