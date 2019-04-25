The new Springboks #RWC2019 jersey was unveiled on Thursday. Picture: Supplied

CAPE TOWN – The Springboks will be wearing an “unstoppable” jersey, designed and manufactured by SA Rugby’s official apparel and footwear sponsor ASICS. The new Springbok jersey, which will go on sale in South Africa on Friday (tomorrow), was designed with unique characteristics and features to compliment the playing style and technical requirements of the Boks.

“It’s a momentous year as the Springboks aim to win our third World Cup in Japan,” said Jurie Roux, CEO of SA Rugby.

“Every little detail counts and that includes all the focus and effort put in by ASICS into making this the most advanced jersey for the Boks to wear in Japan and support them in their quest to reach their goal.”

The new Springboks #RWC2019 jersey was unveiled on Thursday. Photo: Supplied



ASICS and the Springboks tested more than 10 versions of the jersey with 30 different fabrics at their laboratories in Japan.

Players were also interviewed about their requirements to give them the necessary advantages on the field, and the message was clear – they don’t want to be restricted by anything and want to feel “unstoppable”.

“I don’t want to be restricted by anything when playing,” said Springbok Test centurion Tendai Mtawarira. “The jersey is the perfect balance between fast and strong – and it’s challenging to reach that. ASICS have produced a jersey that not only meets but surpasses expectations of what we wear on the pitch.”

Key features of the new Springbok jersey:

· Durable iconic collar

· Fabric is lighter and thinner

· Grip print for ball catching and carrying

· Stretch material feature to provide the anti-grab and easy escape

· Stretch side panel and under arm gusset strategically placed for the mobility of arms

· Side seam for strong binding

· Special pattern for players based on 3D measurement and fitting

As with the RWC tournaments in 2011 and 2015 and in line with World Rugby’s commercial requirements for playing apparel, the Springbok emblem will again move to the left sleeve of the jersey, with the South African national emblem, the King Protea, the jersey manufacturer’s mark (ASICS) and the RWC emblem on the front.

Rugby Reporter