WATCH: Xhosa commentary ‘does Siya Kolisi’s hit on Robbie Henshaw justice’

Springbok captain Siya Kolisi shut his critics up in spectacular fashion with an barnstorming performance in Saturday’s win against Ireland at Loftus Versfeld. The world champions beat Ireland 27-20 in the first of two Tests, and will confirm their position as the world’s best team if they win again in Durban this coming Saturday.

Last month, Racing 92 owner Jacky Lorenzetti criticised Kolisi for his performances since coming back into the team following his recovery from injury. “He had a remarkable start to the season, where he was a unifier off the field,” Lorenzetti said in the interview with French outlet Midi Olympique. “The break was harmful to him. He gained weight, lost form and yesterday he was transparent...”

Those comments came at a time when Kolisi’s captaincy was under scrutiny after head coach Erasmus had claimed he preferred his captain to be based in South Africa. Kolisi, though, still retains the trust of Erasmus, who kept him as the team’s skipper, and was on Saturday repaid for the faith shown in the Gqeberha-born loose-forward. Commenting on Jared Wright’s video on X — formely Twitter — where Kolisi sits down Ireland number 13 Robbie Henshaw, Lani Refiti said: “Go high on a powerful player like Kolisi and you may get crushed.”

However, a lot of the reaction seemed to be against Lorenzetti’s comments, with @jediblocmates saying: “@racing92 pls tell your boss that Siya is neither transparent nor fat. [expletive].” “Henshaw didn't return in the 2nd half. This knock from our "fat, transparent captain" must have hurt a little,” reacted @Hannes_duPreez after Ireland’s outside centre was hooked at the break. Henshaw didn't return in the 2nd half. This knock from our "fat, transparent captain" must have hurt a little.

— Hannes du Preez (@Hannes_duPreez) July 7, 2024 For @Twish_Twish, the Xhosa commentary on video made it perfect. “Only Xhosa commentary could do justice to that hit...,” he wrote, his tweet accompanied by a number of laugh emojis.

Only Xhosa commentary could do justice to that hit....🤣![CDATA[]]>🤣![CDATA[]]>🤣![CDATA[]]>🤣![CDATA[]]>🤣![CDATA[]]>🤣![CDATA[]]>👌![CDATA[]]>👌![CDATA[]]>👌![CDATA[]]>👌 — Thulani (@Twish_Twish) July 7, 2024 After the game, Kolisi spoke about how special it was playing on home soil for the first time since their 2023 Rugby World Cup triumph in France.

"It was very special to be back home after the (2023) World Cup triumph and the full crowd made it beautiful for us," Kolisi said after the clash of the top-ranked rugby nations. "The support we have is very special, it carries us through, and our purpose is what drives us," he added after a match in which the Springboks led 13-8 at half-time. "It was a big, tough game that delivered a high standard of rugby. It was important for us (to win) and say thank you to our supporters."