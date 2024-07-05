WATCH: You were a bit ‘windgat’, Rassie Erasmus tells Irish fans

While Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus has a soft spot in his heart for the Irish, he insisted they were a bit full of themselves during the 2023 Rugby World Cup. Ireland of course were the only team to beat the Springboks during their triumphant campaign in France last year, beating South Africa 13-7 during the group stage encounter.

After that match in September, the Irish fans justifiably revelled in their victory over the much-fancied Springbok side. In an interview posted on the Springbok Facebook page, Erasmus spoke at length about the Irish. ‘I can say nothing bad about the Irish’ “Contrary to what most people think. I can say nothing bad about the Irish. The media likes to hype it up a lot. I loved it when I was there.

“Certainly when I got there, they minded me with my rough Afrikaans accent,” said Erasmus as he built context for his assessment of the Irish fans. “I learned a hell of a lot when I was there. I’m very good friends with most of the players there. I just want to say it as it is, I just think that sometimes people are a little bit jealous that a country like them with only four, five million people is number one or two in the world. “They only have 160 professional rugby players who when they do really well, are very proud and outspoken about it.”

As the video cut to Ireland fans mocking the Springboks after their World Cup win, Erasmus had a little chuckle as he said: “You guys were a bit full of yourselves, you’re a bit windgat. And now you see. “It’s not something in the Irish culture that’s frowned upon. It’s passion. It’s that we [they] love our [their] team. And if you come our way we’re going to give you some stick. “I wouldn’t be too hard on them. They’re proud for what they’re achieving. They want to be competitive and they rate themselves with the teams up there.”