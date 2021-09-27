’We could have made better decisions,’ says Springbok assistant coach Deon Davids

Springbok assistant coach Deon Davids has admitted that the team could have done better with regards to decision-making in their 17-19 Rugby Championship defeat to the All Blacks at the weekend. The Boks had the New Zealanders under real pressure and could have taken the game. Instead, a few questionable decisions - especially in the latter stages of the game - let them lose grip of what would have been a massive feat, not only due to the fact that Saturday marked the 100th Test between the rivals, but also considering the Boks’ recent struggles against Australia.

Instead of going for realistic try-scoring opportunities in the final 10 minutes in Townsville, the Boks put the ball to boot yet again through halfbacks Handre Pollard and Faf de Klerk. On a virtual media briefing on Monday, Davids said: “We have looked in-depth at our game-management in the last 10 minutes. We looked at it and we were first to say that maybe we could've made better decisions at some stage in terms of what happens. "We also know that there are different reasons why things went wrong and it has to do with communication and being able to make a split-second decision on what’s in front of you.

"You must understand the players are under tremendous pressure. It was a Test with a lot at stake at the end, there was a lot of intensity," said Davids. "We learnt lessons from that, but the quality of our players and their experience means they'll understand what we can do better. We know they will respond." The Boks will meet the New Zealanders in their final Rugby Championship match of the season on Gold Coast on Saturday.