‘We know what we need to fix,’ says Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber

Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber says his charges are “bitterly disappointed” in their performance against the All Blacks last week and have digested where it went wrong after a two-day camp in Pretoria. The full Springbok squad assembled in camp on Wednesday following a short break for the players who participated in the 35-20 defeat in Auckland.

The Boks trail New Zealand by four log points with a points deficit of 28, meaning their fate in the competition will be determined by the result between Australia and New Zealand in Melbourne on Saturday morning. A victory for the All Blacks would see them take the title, but should they suffer a defeat, Nienaber’s men will know exactly what they must do to clinch the title when they take the field against the Pumas at 5.05pm at Emirates Airline Park later that afternoon. “The last two days were very important in the sense that we had a chance to do an honest assessment about what went wrong against New Zealand and to identify what we need to correct in our game,” said Nienaber.

“We were bitterly disappointed with last week’s performance, and we are well aware of the fact that we can’t make the same errors if we want to get our season back on track and build momentum.” With the team’s debrief against New Zealand now concluded, as well as four training sessions and a few gym sessions in the bag, Nienaber said: “We’ve done everything we could to find solutions to the errors we made last week, and we’ve already started working on it at our field sessions, so we can now put that behind us and move forward. “When we reassemble on Sunday our focus will be purely on Argentina, so we’ll hit the ground running again from Monday.”