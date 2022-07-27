‘We know what we’re coming up against,’ says Lukhanyo Am ahead of All Blacks Test

Johannesburg — Lukhanyo Am arguably had a quiet series against Wales recently and the Springboks' midfield maestro knows that he will have to touch his best form in the coming weeks to help ensure triumph for the nation in the upcoming Rugby Championship. Am is considered one of the best players in world rugby; and was an integral part in the Boks winning the World Cup in 2019 and defeating the British and Irish Lions two years later. In the coming weeks, starting with the All Black in back-to-back Tests in the Championship here in South Africa, he will have to rediscover that fine nick that struck awe and terror into the opposition.

The 28-year-old has debatably not reached that level this season between playing for the Sharks in the United Rugby Championship (URC), the Kobe Steelers in Japan and then in two matches against the Welsh. Likewise, the Boks as a unit, have not really fired on all cylinders either.

So, a wounded New Zealand — recently off a series loss to Ireland — could be the perfect time and place for both Am and the Boks to smash through this season’s glass ceiling. “We're in a good place and we're united following the series victory against Wales,” Am said from Hazyview on Wednesday in a media briefing. “We know what we're coming up against with this New Zealand team. They are a big team, so we need to make sure that we're well prepared for them when we face them. We also need to use the fact that we're playing at home in these two games, as an advantage against them.”

“On a personal level,” Am added, “I'm just happy to be fit again and having the opportunity to feature in these games, and I'll be very pleased if I can make a contribution towards a winning performance.” “Facing the All Blacks,” Am continued, “they are one of those teams where you have to be on your A-game all the time … We all know that we will be facing a different threat compared to Wales … We trust that (our prep) will put us in a better place for the Test next week.” Perhaps the biggest difference this season in the clashes between the two nations, will be the change in philosophy the Boks and All Blacks have started to tinker with — brought on by the involvement of the SA franchises in the European-based URC. One of the reasons New Zealand failed against Ireland has been attributed to SA moving into that tournament, while they continue to ply their trade in the reformatted SuperRugby Pacifica.

Those differences, however slight, have been noted by Am and Co. “The level of rugby they play in Super Rugby,” said Am, “in comparison to the type of rugby we play, is very different but it doesn't necessarily mean they're better than us. “We need to be able understand that ahead of these games

“We are well aware of the men they have in the centre (Jack Goodhue, David Havili, Rieko Ioane, Roger Tuivasa-Sheck and Quinn Tupaea); and the way they play but we can't focus on that. They have a very strong team from the front, all the way to their No 15." The Springboks will travel to Nelspruit early next week to continue their preparations for the opening encounter of the Championship against the All Blacks in Nelspruit at Mbombela Stadium that Saturday. The Kiwis, meanwhile, are also expected to arrive in the country this weekend and will base themselves in Johannesburg for the two matches. The second clash will take place at a sold-out Emirates Airline Park on August 13.