CAPE TOWN – Super Rugby has just started, which marked the official start of the rugby season in the southern hemisphere. The big prize at the end of the season will be the 2019 Rugby World Cup, with the Super Rugby tournament serving as one long trial for Springbok hopefuls at the Lions, Sharks, Bulls and Stormers.

And the situation has just gotten real, as the Webb Ellis Cup is in South Africa as part of the 2019 Rugby World Cup Trophy Tour.

Players and fans have already been able to get up close and personal with ‘Bill’ in Johannesburg, and this week, the golden cup is heading to Cape Town.

Local fans will be able to catch a glimpse of the trophy at two activations in the Mother City – on Thursday from 5pm to 9pm at the Springbok Experience Museum at the V&A Waterfront, during ‘Museum Night’, and then in Stellenbosch at the Danie Craven Stadium on Friday from 10am-12pm, where former Springboks Jean de Villiers and Breyton Paulse will be in attendance.

The two-time champions Springboks will open their Rugby World Cup campaign on Saturday, September 21 against the All Blacks in Yokohama (11.45am SA time kickoff).

Springbok World Cup Pool Matches

Saturday 21 September, Yokohama: New Zealand (11.45am SA time)

Saturday 28 September, Toyota: Namibia (11.45am)

Friday 4 October, Shizuoka: Italy (11.45am)

Tuesday 8 October, Kobe: Canada (12.15pm)





