We’ll be ready to take on Argentina, says Boks assistant coach Deon Davids after tough Lions series

DURBAN – There will be no resting on laurels for the Springboks after their remarkable series win over the Lions and they have immediately settled into a normal Test match week as they prepare for their Rugby Championship-opener against Argentina on Saturday in Gqeberha. The Boks flew to the Friendly City on Sunday and forwards coach Deon Davids said that the focus had shifted to the Pumas after the Lions victory had been accordingly celebrated on Saturday night. Davids said that the pride and professionalism of the players would ensure the Boks are not emotionally flat after the high of the Lions series.

"From a coaching perspective, we really enjoyed winning the series," Davids said. "Because of the professionalism in the squad and the preparation that we've done before, the focus quickly shifted from there onto our next task. Obviously, it's important to bring that reality to the players as soon as possible, which we have done. "We started full-out today (Monday), focusing on what we can expect from Argentina," Davids said. "For us, it's a normal Test week, focusing on the task at hand. We will prepare accordingly."

The physical toll exacted by the Lions series will mean the starting line-up will be refreshed but Davids is confident that there will be no drop in standards. "The players understand the importance of going into this competition in the right frame of mind. We are the defending champions. Obviously, we would like to defend the title successfully. I am really satisfied with how the players have already taken responsibility for what lies ahead.

"The players that are going to get opportunities will make sure that they do everything in their power to be ready for the Pumas," Davids added. "Having an environment of open-mindedness in our approach off the field helps a lot in our training and preparation for the rest of the week. "From that perspective, I can only commend the professionalism of the players. They understand the task, they are proud to represent the country and they want to assist each other to get better. The players will be ready for the challenges of the Rugby Championship." @MikeGreenaway67